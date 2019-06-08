Home Nation

Youth hacked to death, many injured in Bengal political violence

Also, a man in South 24 Parganas district's Narendrapur was allegedly beaten up by some BJP supporters for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Published: 08th June 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2019 01:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

KOLKATA: A 27-year-old man was hacked to death and many others were injured as political violence continued in West Bengal on Friday.

In South 24 Parganas district's Mathurapur, a CPI(M) worker was murdered at his residence. Party leader Kanti Ganguly alleged that the young party worker was hacked to death by Trinamool Congress workers.

"Raju Halder, 27, was hacked to death on Thursday. His father has lodged a complaint and the matter is under investigation," an officer of Mathurapur police station said.

In another incident, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in Birbhum's Mallarpur area. "A political clash broke out in Parulia over the chant of Jai Shri Ram slogan on Thursday. Around three people were injured," an officer of Mallarpur police station said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment, he said.

North 24 Parganas district's Barasat turned violent as BJP and Trinamool workers clashed. There was stone-pelting and the police resorted to baton charge in order to control the situation. "We are scared to live here in such a situation," a resident said.

West Bengal violence

