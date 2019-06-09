Home Nation

Bihar set to have eight new additional air quality monitoring units by November 2019

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has been assigned with the task or setting up these units at the estimated cost of Rs 16.96 crores.

Published: 09th June 2019

Air pollution

For representational purposes. (File photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a belated but much-needed move aimed at ensuring better air quality, the state government in Bihar has finalised a plan to set up eight more new air quality monitoring units in different cities including Patna by November this year.

Sharing this, deputy CM, Sushil Kumar Modi, who is also looking after the environment, forest and climate change ministry, said that four new additional air quality monitoring units in Patna besides one already functional and one each in  Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. 

He added, further, that the central government has agreed to provide Rs 10 crore to Bihar under its the National Clean Air Programme. "Be it known that Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Patna are amongst 103 other cities of the country covered under this programme in the country", Modi said.

At present, one air quality monitoring unit already functional at Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya besides the proposed one additional in each of these cities.

The amounts sanctioned for this would be utilized for purchasing dust sweeping and water sprinkling machines and four mobile enforcement units.

Air quality Patna Air quality monitoring units

