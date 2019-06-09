Home Nation

BJP workers, supporters want Giriraj Singh as next Bihar CM

'Party workers and supporters want to see him (Singh) as next CM of Bihar,' a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in Begusarai.

Published: 09th June 2019 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh. (Photo|PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: BJP workers and supporters of Union Minister and party leader Giriraj Singh want him to be next Bihar Chief Minister.

Hundreds of Singh's supporters on Sunday raised slogan like "Aisa hi ho CM hamara" (Our CM should be like him) and "Agla Mukhyamantri Kaisa ho, Giriraj Singh jaisa ho" (Our next CM should be like Giriraj Singh) while he visited his parliamentary constituency Begusarai first time after he won the Lok Sabha elections.

"Party workers and supporters want to see him (Singh) as next CM of Bihar," a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said in Begusarai.

This is an alarm for the present Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) President Nitish Kumar ahead of next year state Assembly polls.

Singh has recently targeted Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for holding an iftar party. Nitish Kumar's JD-U and Paswan's LJP are allies of the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Giriraj Singh BJP Bihar Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp