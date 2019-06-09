Home Nation

Editors Guild condemns arrest of scribe Prashant Kanojia

The Guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression, the statement said.

Published: 09th June 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Prashant Kanojia

Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Photo | Prashant Kanojia Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild Sunday condemned the arrest of a journalist, and the editor and head of a television channel over alleged objectionable content related to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, describing the police action as an "authoritarian misuse of laws" and an effort to intimidate the press.

An FIR was registered against Noida based journalist Prashant Kanojia at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Friday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the CM office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

While the editor and the head of a Noida-based television channel, Nation Live - Ishita Singh and Anuj Shukla- were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government, the Guild said.

"The police action is high-handed, arbitrary and amounts to an authoritarian misuse of laws," the Guild said in a statement.

The Guild sees it as an effort to intimidate the press and stifle freedom of expression, the statement said.

The FIR is based on the journalist sharing on Twitter the video of a woman claiming a "relationship" with the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, it said.

The television channel had broadcast a video on the same issue, the Guild said.

  "Whatever the accuracy of the woman's claims, to register a case of criminal defamation against the journalists for sharing it on the social media and airing it on a television channel is a brazen misuse of law," the Guild statement said.

To give the police powers to arrest, provisions of Section 66 of the IT Act have also been added, it said.

As with a recent case in Karnataka that the Guild spoke about, the FIR in this case is also not filed by the person allegedly affected but suo motu by the police, the Guild noted.

"This is a condemnable misuse of law and state power," the statement said.

The Editors Guild had demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against the editor of a Kannada daily and its editorial staff for publishing a report about trouble within former prime minister and JDS chief H D Deve Gowda's family.

According to the complaint filed by Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka secretary S P Pradeep Kumar, the newspaper, 'Vishwavani', had published a "false report" on May 25, which created an impression that there was commotion and confusion among Gowda's grandchildren.

The editor, Vishweshwar Bhat, and the editorial staff were booked on May 26 under Sections 499 (defamation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Guild also reiterated its demand that the defamation law should be decriminalised.

"The misuse of law in this specific case, as in Karnataka earlier, goes way beyond criminal defamation as many IT Act and Indian Penal Code provisions have been invoked in what looks like a motivated and vindictive action," the Guild said.

The verified Twitter handle of Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Editors Guild Prashant Kanojia Press freedom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp