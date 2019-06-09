Home Nation

ICMR's haplo stem cell ‘experiment’ now under child rights panel’s radar

NCPCR sources said one Amit Kumar Agarwal from Patna had complained to the Centre last year saying that 20-25 children suffering from thalassaemia and cancer died after the 'experimental' treatment.

Published: 09th June 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2019 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s apex child rights body has sought a clarification from the Indian Council Medical Research on whether haplo stem cell treatment for thalassaemia and cancer is an approved method of treatment in India-following complaint from a guardian who has lost a relative in the process.

Sources in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said one Amit Kumar Agarwal from Patna had complained to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Ministry last year saying that 20-25 children suffering from thalassaemia and cancer, including his nephew, had died in two years while undergoing an “experimental” treatment at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur.

“The cost of the treatment is over Rs 50 lakh and the hospital lures desperate parents saying that the treatment is safe and good enough to cure children of the difficult medical conditions they are in,” the complaint e-mail had said.  

“However, 50-60  per cent children die within 10-20 days of treatment and some succumb to the complications later. It’s a trap the hospital lays on for hapless parents and the government must look into this.”

The case was forwarded to the Commission for a detailed inquiry. It sent a team to the hospital and also sought ICMR’s views.

“Its reply was very vague with evidence of research from outside and did not specify whether the hospital has performed any illegality,” said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

“We have therefore sought another clarification from it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Council Medical Research Stem Cell Experiment National Commission for Protection of Child Rights

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screengrab of CCTV visual of the attack on CPM rebel leader. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)
Watch CCTV visuals of attack on Kerala CPM rebel leader COT Nazeer
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi poses for a picture in front of the 'congratulatory gate' built to commemorate demonetisation. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar daily wage labourer builds 'badhaai gate' to celebrate demonetisation
Gallery
It was an all-round performance from India | AP
World Cup 2019: India end Australia's winning streak
Three games played. Three wins. It has been the perfect start for New Zealand | AP
New Zealand continue World Cup winning streak against Afghanistan 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp