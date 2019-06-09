Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir bank chairman removed over recruitment exam row

After his removal, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conducted raids on the corporate headquarters of J&K Bank in Srinagar.

Published: 09th June 2019

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Eight months after J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged that 582 candidates, who qualified for recruitment exams for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bank examinations, were dropped, the state government on Saturday sacked J&K Bank chairman Parvez Ahmed and appointed RK Chibber as the interim chairman.

“Parvez Ahmad, chairman and managing director, shall cease to be on the Board of Directors of J&K Bank and, consequently, no longer be the chairman-cum-managing director of the bank,” read an order signed by Vishal Sharma, additional secretary of the finance department in Jammu & Kashmir.

The order said RK Chhibber has been nominated as the director on the board and may be further appointed as the interm chairman-cum-managing director.

“These directions shall come into effect immediately,” the order said.

Parvez was appointed as J&K Bank chairman in 2016. He is the first top banker in the Valley to be unceremoniously removed from the post before end of his term. The Jammu & Kashmir administration holds 59% shares in the bank.

After Ahmed’s removal as chairman, the ACB sleuths raided the corporate headquarters of the bank in Srinagar. Sources said the sleuths, accompanied by officials, were looking for recordings of J&K Bank.

“During the searche, documents and material pertaining to appointments were seized,” a source said.

Reacting to his dismissal, Ahmed tweeted, “Absolutely no regrets. Did my job most diligently, honestly and in the best interest of the institution.”

