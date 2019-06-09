Journalist arrested for 'objectionable' Facebook post against UP CM Adityanath

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A journalist has been arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media, police said.

An FIR was registered against Prashant Kanojia, the journalist in question, by a sub-inspector at Hazratganj police station on Friday night. The FIR stated that the accused made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”. A senior police officer initially said that the journalist has been arrested, but he later retracted saying no arrest has yet taken place.

Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters outside the CM’s office claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to the CM.

The Twitter handle of Kanojia said that he is alumnus of IIMC and Mumbai University and is associated with some media organizations.