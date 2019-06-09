Madhya Pradesh: Two minors raped and murdered in Ujjain, Bhopal within 24 hrs, 6 cops suspended

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Two minors aged five-year-old and eight-year-old were kidnapped, raped and brutally murdered by their neighbours in the spiritual and political capitals of Madhya Pradesh within a span of 48 hours. F

A five-year-old minor was kidnapped in sleep from her makeshift hut on Thursday-Friday intervening night by a youth who lived in the neighbourhood, raped and then brutally murdered by the same youth by smashing her face with bricks. The neighbour who was arrested by Ujjain police within 24 hours on Saturday had dumped the minor's body in the Kshipra river in the same temple town.

Just few hours later, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped by her neighbour, raped before being strangled to death in Nehru Nagar area of the state capital on Saturday evening.

Her body was found dumped behind her house a few hours later on Sunday morning at 5 am. The girl's autopsy revealed that the accused aged around 30 years raped her and also did unnatural sexual act with her before killing her. Multiple teams have been sent outside Bhopal to nab the accused, who hails from Khandwa district, additional SP (Bhopal) Akhil Patel told The New Indian Express.

Shocking saga of police apathy and ignominy:

When the girl's family went to Bhopal police to report the matter on Saturday evening, the on-duty cops instead of swinging into action, ridiculed the family by even saying that she might have eloped with someone.

The girl's kin alleged it was only after local corporator's intervention that the police started acting in the matter three hours later at around 11 pm. Acting into the matter, the DIG (Bhopal) Irshad Wali suspended six cops, including two head constables and four constables for dereliction of duty.