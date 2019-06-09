Modi is after me, not my PSO, says New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Union Minister Vijay Goel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at Union minister Vijay Goel on the row over security, saying it is the Prime Minister who wants to get him killed, not his personal security officer.

During his campaign for the AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal on Saturday told a news channel that he would be assassinated by his personal security officer, like in the case of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The AAP national convener added that the ruling BJP had all details of his movements and was after his life to eliminate him.“BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP,” Kejriwal had said.

Goel, who also happens to be a senior BJP leader from Delhi, had remarked that Kejriwal doubting his PSO was unfortunate.

“It is sad that by doubting your PSO you have besmirched the reputation of Delhi Police. You should choose your own PSO and if you need any help in this regard, let me know,” Goel had tweeted.

Responding to it, Kejriwal said on Twitter it is “not my PSO but Modi ji who wants to get me killed’.