Rahul meets Rajamma, the nurse who held him first after delivery

By IANS

WAYANAD: It was a reunion after a gap of almost 49 years when Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugged Rajamma, who was his delivery nurse at a hospital in Delhi way back in 1970.

Rajamma told Gandhi it was neither Rajiv Gandhi nor Sonia Gandhi, but she who first cuddled him. Hearing this Gandhi hugged her again.

Rajamma met Gandhi earlier on Sunday at the place where the Congress President had put up for the night in Wayanad. The moment was captured and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala posted the picture on Facebook.

Chennithala is accompanying Gandhi in his constituency on the roadshows which entered the third day on Sunday. The Facebook post said Rajamma was a nurse at the Holy Cross hospital in Delhi where Gandhi was born.

Rajamma after her retirement, is now settled in Gandhi's constituency and had expressed her desire to various Congress leaders that she would like to meet him, that became a reality on Sunday.