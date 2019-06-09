Rule amended for extension to Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government amended a six-decade-old rule to grant a three-month extension to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha. A Cabinet Secretary is appointed for a fixed tenure of two years.

As per the modified rules notified Friday, the Central government may give an extension in service for a further period not exceeding three months, beyond the period of four years to a Cabinet Secretary. According to All India Services (Death-Cum-Retirement-Benefits) Rules, 1958, the government can give extension in service to a cabinet secretary provided the total tenure does not exceed four years.

The government announced a three-month extension to Sinha, making him the longest-serving bureaucrat in the post in the country’s history following the change in the rule.

This is the third extension given to Sinha, whose tenure was increased by one-year each in 2017 and 2018.