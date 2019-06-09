Home Nation

Three BJP workers, 1 TMC activist killed in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district

Sources in the TMC and the BJP claimed that the clashes broke out over removing flags of the saffron party in the area.

By PTI

SANDESHKHALI: At least four persons were allegedly killed and three others severely injured in clashes that broke out between the TMC and the BJP in Nazat area in North 24 Parganas district on Saturday night, sources in both the parties claimed.

Although police declined to comment on the deaths, they said a huge contingent has been rushed to the spot to control the situation.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said three of his party workers -- Sukanta Mondal, Pradip Mondal and Shankar Mondal -- were shot dead when they stopped TMC supporters from "throwing away" their party flags.

"We have received bodies of three of our workers. We have heard that two more have also died but are yet to receive the bodies. They tried to throw away our party flags and posters and when we protested, our workers were shot from point blank range," Basu said.

READ HERE | Infant killed, man shot amid clashes between TMC, BJP workers in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said the party would apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident, as the TMC is "solely responsible for unleashing violence against BJP activists in Bengal".

The TMC also claimed that one of its supporters was killed.

The party's North 24 Parganas district president and senior state minister Jyotipriyo Mullick said party supporter Kayum Mollah was "hacked and shot dead by BJP workers".

"When Kayum was on his way to attend a party meeting, he was hacked at first. When he managed to free himself, he was shot dead. The BJP is trying to vitiate the atmosphere and disturb peace in the district," Mullick said.

