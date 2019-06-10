Home Nation

Drop plans to disinvest subsidiaries of Air India: Swadeshi Jagran Manch to government

Being an economic wing of the RSS, SJM's suggestions assume importance in the current BJP-led dispensation.

Ashwani Mahajan, chief of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic group Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM). (Photo: Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office for a second term, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) passed a resolution on Sunday advocating that the government should drop its plan for disinvestment of subsidiaries of national carrier Air India.

"SJM strongly urges upon the government not to go ahead with its plan to disinvest the strategically important subsidiaries of Air India," it said in the resolution passed in its meeting held in Pune.

The three wholly owned subsidiaries of Air India -- Air India Air Transport Services Ltd (AIATSL), Air India Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) and Alliance Air Services Ltd (AASL) -- are being put on disinvestment list again, it said.

"The government should rather support the Air India subsidiaries to further expand their businesses by claiming back their businesses given to private parties earlier, for example, ground handling business of key airports given to AISATS, a Singapore-funded company during the (erstwhile) UPA regime," the SJM said.

Though Air India is running into losses for the past few years, SJM said the national carrier has substantially high intangible assets in the shape of international parking slots earned over the period due to the diplomatic relations with some of the important countries and a very big pool of highly qualified engineers as part of its workforce.

Talking about the list of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) prepared by NITI Aayog for disinvestment, the SJM said the government should give a rethink to the proposal of disinvestment of CPSEs as suggested by NITI Aayog.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch AIATSL AIESL AASL Air India CPSEs

