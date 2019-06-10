Home Nation

Government indecision delays Central Armed Police Force staff retirement

According to the present policy, all personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The retirement process for a large number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel is on hold due to lack of direction from the government on fixing a benchmark superannuation age in these uniformed services.

According to officials at the headquarters, the force formations have been asked to “maintain status quo till the government takes a final decision.”

It is understood that senior officials in the MHA have sent a file on the subject for final consideration of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the present policy, all personnel in the Central Industrial Security Force and the Assam Rifles retire at the age of 60.

However, in CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, the personnel from the ranks of constable to commandant retire at the age of 57, while those above them superannuate at the age of 60.

In January, the Delhi HC called the current policy of different age of superannuation as “discriminatory”.

