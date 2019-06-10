Bomb threat to Patna airport found to be hoax

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A phone call by an unknown caller to the control room of Patna's Jai Prakash Narayan International Airport late on Sunday night, threatening to blow up the airport sent the entire security and police officials into a tizzy for hours.

Acting upon the threat call, entire operations of the airport were halted as a precautionary measure and intensive search operations were carried out across the airport by the CISF and other law enforcement agencies. Sniffer dogs were quickly pressed into action and every place in and around the airport was searched thoroughly for hours on Sunday night.

Senior officials of Patna police administration including SSP Garima Mallick reached the spot and took stock of the situation. However, after hours of search, no suspicious object was found and the call was declared as a hoax.

An official, preferring anonymity, said that the anonymous caller stated his location as Kolkata during threat call.