Kolkata diary: Civic body to install water meters to keep track on consumption pattern of commercial establishments

pranab mondal By

Express News Service

Restoration of heritage courthouse begins

A French team visited Chandernagore in Hooghly district two days ago to set in motion the process of restoration and reuse of the registry office, a former French courthouse which stands in a dilapidated condition. This was the first visit from the French side, after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in February between France and Bengal to jointly explore ways of reviving the heritage of Chandernagore, a former French colony. The French team included Virginie Corteval, the consul general of France in Kolkata and Fabrice Plancon, the director of the Alliance Francaise du Bengale.

Water meters to track consumption

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to install water meters in the inlet pipes of establishments with commercial water connections to keep a tab on their consumption pattern. The installation of water meters marks a shift from the present practice of charging a flat rate for commercial connections irrespective of high or low water consumption. The move also creates a scope for charging users with commercial connections according to their water usage pattern. However, it was not decided by the civic body whether water bills of owners of commercial connections will depend on the volume of water consumed.

Water supply to be hit in south Kolkata

Large parts of south Kolkata will not receive filtered water on June 12, as the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will shift a water supply pipeline for the piling work of the proposed Majerhat bridge that had collapsed last year. Water supply will be stopped after 10am on June 12, an official from the water supply department said. Large parts of Chetla, Harish Park area in Bhowanipore, Kalighat, Ranikuthi, Layelka, Golf Green and Garfa in the south would go without water.

Steep rise in applications at St Xavier’s College

St Xavier’s College in Kolkata has received over 23,000 applications for admission to its undergraduate courses this year, nearly 10 times the number of seats on the campus. The seat count is same as last year but the number of applications is around 3,000 more than 2018, said an official of the institution. The applicant count has gone up sharply this year because of a steep rise in the number of students scoring 90% or more in individuals subjects as well as aggregate in the Class 12 exams of various boards.