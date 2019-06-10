Home Nation

Plan afoot to build second airports in major cities, says Centre

Published: 10th June 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In light of India being the fastest growing aviation market in the world, the civil aviation ministry is pursuing efforts to have second aerodromes in major cities.

According to a senior official, the ministry has started requesting state governments to reserve land for building new aerodromes.           

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said that second aerodromes are required in major Indian cities, considering the way the sector has been growing in the last two years. 

Mohapatra did acknowledge the fact that land acquisition is a problem in the country and that the 125 airports managed by the AAI which includes 11 international aerodromes is not sufficient to meet the increasing demands of the aviation industry.           

“We have been writing to states from the ministry and the AAI to reserve land in the vicinity of the city for a second airport and use land restrictions so that structures do not come up,” the AAI chairman said. 

