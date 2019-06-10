Home Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise veteran writer, dramatist, actor Girish Karnad

Karnad passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru.

Published: 10th June 2019 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran actor, writer Girish Karnad passed away at 81. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday condoled the demise of veteran playwright and actor Girish Karnad, saying he will be remembered for his work for years to come.

President Kovind said with Karnad's demise India's cultural world has become poorer.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work," Kovind tweeted.

Modi said Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums.

"He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise," he posted on Twitter.

VIEW PHOTOS | Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema

Karnad passed away on Monday at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness in Bengaluru.

A multifaceted personality, Karnad has acted in several plays and movies that have received critical acclamation.

Karnad, a recipient of the Jnanpith award, was also conferred the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

He was also a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University, in the 1960s that earned him his Master of Arts degree in philosophy, political science and economics.

His plays, written in Kannada, have been translated into English and several Indian languages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind PM Modi Girish Karnad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp