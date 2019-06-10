Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of playwright-actor Girish Karnad, says India lost a 'beloved son'

Renowned playwright, actor and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, passed away at his residence Monday.

Published: 10th June 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Condoling the demise of veteran playwright, actor and writer Girish Karnad on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said India has lost a "beloved son" whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of the creative work he has left behind.

"My condolences to his family & fans around the world," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"Playwright, actor, director but above all a great human being, in Girish Karnad's passing India has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind," he added.

Renowned playwright, actor and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad, who left an indelible mark in the world of literature, theatre and cinema spanning five decades, passed away at his residence Monday morning after prolonged illness.

READ| Karnataka declares holiday, 3-day mourning for Girish Karnad

A multi-hyphenate personality, who often courted controversies for his vocal stance, Karnad, 81, is survived by wife Saraswathi, son Raghu Karnad, a journalist and writer, and daughter Radha.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "Litterateur par-excellence, actor, director, playwright and activist - the passing away of Girish Karnad shall leave an irreplaceable void in the Indian creative arena.

 "My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

Calling it a "devastating loss", senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Twitter, "Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent".

"Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son Raghu Karnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Girish Karnad Rahul Gandhi Jnanpith awarde

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp