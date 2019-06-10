Home Nation

TV channel head, editor sent to jail for 'defamatory content' on Yogi Adityanath

Nation Live channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla were arrested Saturday, the police said.

Published: 10th June 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: The head of a private television news channel and its editor were Sunday remanded in 14-days judicial custody for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

Nation Live channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla were arrested Saturday, the police said.

"They were produced in a local court today (Sunday) which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told PTI.

During a debate on the Noida-based news channel on June 6, a woman had allegedly made defamatory statements against Adityanath, according to officials.

Workers affiliated to a political party had approached the police with a complaint against the news channel for broadcasting the claims of the woman without verifying facts, the officials said.

A case was registered against the channel officials at Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 [1] (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 505 [2] (statements conducing to public mischief), the police said.

During probe it was also found that the channel did not have any requisite licence to operate, Krishna said.

An additional complaint over the illegal operation of the channel was made by district additional director, information, at Phase 3 police station following which an FIR under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 467 (forgery of documents) and related offences was registered, the officer said.

The channel's version was not immediately available.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Nation Live Ishika Singh Anuj Shukla

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp