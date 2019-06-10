Home Nation

US defence firms to share technology, classified information with Indian counterparts under new framework

In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner,” intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies.

Published: 10th June 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: American defence firms could soon be sharing critical military technology and classified information with Indian private sector for joint ventures as the two countries move towards a firmer defence alliance. 

India and US are already working on a framework to facilitate such transfers, which will also prescribe specific measures for ensuring safety and security of sensitive technology and classified information, sources said.

In June 2016, the US had designated India a “Major Defence Partner,” intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners. 

The move towards such a framework comes at a time when American defence giants-including Boeing and Lockheed Martin are eyeing billions of dollars of contracts in India and have already offered to manufacture some of their key military platforms in India while forging joint ventures with Indian companies.

The American defence industry has been pushing for such a framework for collaboration with Indian defence firms in private sectors for producing military hardware and platforms. They said the government-to-government framework will also bring clarity on issues relating to liability, intellectual property rights and industrial safety.

At present, there is no provision for sharing classified defence information by American companies with the Indian private sector although both countries have been favouring joint development of critical military platforms.

Last month, Lockheed Martin offered to manufacture its newly rolled out F-21 fighter in India, underlining, that it will not sell the aircraft to any other country if India places an order for 114 planes.

The F-21 faces competition from the Dassault Rafale of France, the Swedish Grippen, Russian SU-35 and the Eurofighter Typhoon, built by a consortium of European nations including Germany.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp