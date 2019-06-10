Home Nation

Verdict in Kathua rape and murder case to be announced on Monday, security boosted in Jammu

The former lawyer of the victim’s family stated that it was a difficult case as the tri-colour was misused and two cabinet ministers, Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, had supported the accused.

Published: 10th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

People hold candlelight vigil, seeking justice for the minor Kathua rape victim.| (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The District and Sessions court in Pathankot is set to announce the verdict of the case related to the brutal gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomad girl from Kathua.

Public prosecutor Sankoth Singh Basra said the prosecution has a water-tight case.

“We hope the verdict will go the prosecution’s way. I am satisfied with the evidence presented in the court,” said Basra.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the judgment.

The trial of the court was shifted to the District and Sessions Judge, Pathankot in June last year upon prior direction given by the Supreme Court after lawyers in Kathua prevented the crime branch officials from filing a charge sheet against the accused.

The former lawyer of the victim’s family stated that it was a difficult case as the tri-colour was misused and two cabinet ministers — Chander Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh — had supported the accused.

ALSO READ | We are hopeful of justice, says father of Kathua gang rape victim

“What has happened in this case does not happen in routine cases,” said Deepika.

“I stood against my own people and my own community. Standing against your own people is a challenging job. However, I was motivated as I wanted a fair trial and fought to get the trial transferred to Pathankot so that justice could be delivered,” she added.

The investigation by J&K Police’s crime branch had revealed that the girl was abducted and kept at the Devasthan, where she was drugged, repeatedly raped and then killed.

The probe found eight people, including former revenue official Sanji Ram, his son Vishal and nephew (a juvenile), their friend Parvesh Kumar, two Special Police Officers (SPOs) Deepak Khajuria and Surender Kumar, Sub Inspector Anand Dutta and Head Constable Tilak Raj involved in the rape and murder. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathua Rape Case Kathua Rape and Murder Case Kathua Rape Case Verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp