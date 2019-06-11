Home Nation

12-year-old raped by Madarrasa teacher in UP's Meerut

According to the rape survior, the incident took place on Sunday night when she was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Khedi Kalan village in Meerut's Sarurpur.

Published: 11th June 2019 11:49 AM

child rape

By ANI

MEERUT: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her Madarrasa teacher here.

Superintendent of Police (Meerut Rural) Avinash Pandey said, "A 12-year-old girl has levelled rape allegations against her Urdu teacher. We have registered the case. Two police teams were constituted. The main accused Shahid has been arrested. We will try to file the charge sheet as soon as possible."

"When I woke up in the night, he came, gagged my mouth and took me away. His name is Shahid and he teaches in the Madarrasa. I also study there," she said.

This horrific incident comes days after alleged rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Aligarh which sparked nationwide outrage.

