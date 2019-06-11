Home Nation

Bhopal minor rape: Shivraj Singh Chouhan demands termination of suspended police personnel

BJP leader Chouhan said the suspension of police personnel in the case is not enough as a criminal case should also be filed against them.

Published: 11th June 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded termination of suspended police personnel who were probing the alleged rape of an eight-year-old girl, asserting that they showed negligence while carrying out the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, BJP leader Chouhan said the suspension of police personnel in the case is not enough as a criminal case should also be filed against them.

"Suspension of police personnel who show insensitivity in such cases and waste time is not sufficient. They should be terminated from services and a criminal case should be filed against them," he asserted.

Calling the attitude of police on duty "shameless" and "insensitive", Chouhan claimed that cops had asked the family of the minor victim for "guthka" (tobacco) instead of showing seriousness in the case.

"Police personnel responded late and refused to look for her, they said she will return on her own. Meanwhile, they asked for water and 'gutkha' from the family. This is shameful, the height of insensitivity. She could have been looked for immediately,' he said.

His reaction came after six policemen were suspended including an ASI, a constable and four others in connection with the case.

Madhya Pradesh Police claimed to have arrested the accused who allegedly raped the minor girl whose body was found in a drain close to her house in Bhopal in wee hours on June 9.

The body of the minor was recovered from a drain near her house, early morning on June 9. She went missing on June 8 night. The accused was the victim's neighbour.

The girl had ventured out of her house in Kamla Nagar area of the state capital around 8 pm on June 8 to buy something. When she did not return, her family members approached the police.

According to an initial post mortem report, the girl "died of strangulation after rape."

