BJP MP Virender Kumar set to be pro tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

The development has come amid reports of Maneka Gandhi, an eight-time MP, being the front-runner for the post of the interim Speaker of Lok Sabha.

Dr Virendra Kumar, a seven-time BJP MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. (Image | Parliament Website)

Dr Virendra Kumar, a seven-time BJP MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh will be pro tem Speaker of Lok Sabha, according to official sources.

Dr Kumar, who was a minister of state in the previous government, has been kept out of the cabinet this time.

Virendra Kumar began working with BJP's student wing, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Sagar town of Madhya Pradesh and was given the party ticket from the same Lok Sabha seat in 1996.

Like Dr Kumar, Maneka too has been kept out of the Modi cabinet after serving as the minister of Women and Child Development in the previous government. 

Pro tem Speaker is a temporary post and the primary duty is to administer the oath of office to new members of the Lok Sabha. The pro tem Speaker will preside over the first meeting of the 17th Lok Sabha. 

