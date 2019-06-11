Cyclonic storm Vayu to cross Gujarat coast on June 13, says IMD

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Vayu and is likely hit the Gujarat coast by June 13, the India Meteorological Office (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Cyclone 'Vayu' is expected to hit the coast in Gujarat between Porbandar and Veraval early 13th June morning speeding up to 110-120 kmph and gusting up to 135-140 kmph," Deputy Director General Meteorology, Mumbai IMD, KS Hosalikar said.

In view of the warning of heavy downpour in parts of Gujarat, the state government has deployed NDRF personnel in and around coastal areas of Kutch and Saurashtra, reports said.

"Mumbai will also be affected by the cyclone but not that severe as it is likely to cross at a distance of 250-300 kms away from the Mumbai coast tomorrow early morning," Hosalikar said.

He said, "A cyclone warning has been issued in Mumbai for fishermen and people living near the coastline. Mumbai will see a weather change today and tomorrow due to the effect of the cyclonic formation."

The weather officer has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days while ports have been asked to flag danger signal.