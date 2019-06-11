Home Nation

If SC upholds Article 35A, Centre will repeal it through presidential order: Jammu and Kashmir BJP

The BJP state spokesman said that Article 35A was a "fraud" not only with the Constitution of the country but the Parliament as well.

Published: 11th June 2019 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP Monday said if the Supreme Court upholds the validity of Article 35A of the Constitution, which provides special privileges to the trouble-torn state, the Centre will repeal the provision through a presidential order.

"Article 35A is currently before the Supreme Court and we will wait till the matter is disposed off. If the Supreme Court rules that the Presidential ordinance (of 1954) was wrong, then the matter ends. If the Supreme Court rules that the Presidential ordinance was right, then we will repeal it by bringing a presidential ordinance," BJP state spokesman Ashwini Kumar Chrungoo told reporters here.

He said Article 35A was a "fraud" not only with the Constitution of the country but the Parliament as well.

"This provision was brought in surreptitiously. We will repeal it as it is our promise to the nation," he added. Chrungoo said the priority of the BJP was the restoration of peace in Kashmir for which it will take all steps needed.

"For bring peace back to Kashmir, elimination of the terrorists is necessary. And anyone who supports terrorists will have to face the law," he said. Chrungoo lashed out at state government, which is currently headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, for the bad condition of roads in the valley.

"So much money has come to Kashmir but what is the condition of the roads here. This puts a bad impression on tourists as well as the locals," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 35A Satya Pal Malik Presidential Order BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp