Indian government sets target of providing clean drinking water to all by 2024

Published: 11th June 2019 04:54 PM

Residents of Aminjikarai fill water from a Metro Water tanker | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has set a target of providing clean drinking water to all by 2024, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Tuesday.

He said the government is formulating a plan to provide clean drinking water to nearly 14 crore households.

"The prime minister has set a target and our party manifesto talks about providing clean drinking water by 2024. There are nearly 14 crore households where clean drinking water is yet to reach," Shekhawat told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his poll campaign, had promised to integrate all ministries that look after water-related issues into one ministry.

The BJP had also promised to provide clean drinking water to all households in the country.

He said in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha, the coverage of clean drinking water is less than five per cent.

Shekhawat held discussions with officials and ministers from several states looking after water-related issues.

He said an emphasis will also be made on water conservation, citing the widening gap between water supply and demand.

