‘Kathua gang-rape case not rarest of rare’: Experts on court verdict

Several voices have started pouring in questioning as to why the case was not categorised as rarest of rare and maximum punishment of death penalty was not awarded to them.

The Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl led to massive protests throughout the country. (File | EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon after the verdict in the rape and murder of a minor in Kathua was pronounced by the special court on Monday, several voices have started pouring in questioning as to why the case was not categorised as rarest of rare and maximum punishment of death penalty was not awarded to them.

Penning down a 432-page judgment, District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh said, “Keeping in view all the relevant factors and most especially the fact that accused persons are not a previous convict and there is every possibility to rehabilitate and reform them that is why these charges are imposed.”

However, several voices demanded that the convicts be handed capital punishment. 

SC advocate Anas Tanvir said, “This was a case where a crime of rape and brutal murder of a child was committed in a temple by those who had duty to protect with the sole motive of terrorizing minority community there. This was a fit case for death sentence.”

Echoing the sentiments, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also demanded capital punishment.

