Mamata Banerjee's regime in threat to India's internal security: Bengal BJP chief Kailash Vijayvargiya

Huge stockpiles of weapons would be found if security agencies search premises of TMC leaders in the state.

Published: 11th June 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, TMC

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya Tuesday claimed there was a threat to the country's internal security from the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Seeking the TMC regime's dismissal, the BJP leader claimed "bombs and pistols" were the main weapons of political parties in the eastern state, adding that gangs based there were providing firearms to Naxals.

"There is a threat to the country's internal security because of the TMC government in West Bengal. Its ouster is necessary," he said.

"Infiltrators are continuously reaching West Bengal by crossing the international border. Gangs providing illegal arms to Naxals are working in this state. Bombs and pistols are the main weapons of political parties there," he said.

Huge stockpiles of weapons would be found if security agencies search premises of TMC leaders in the state, he said.

West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, while chief minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP amid spiralling political violence in her state.

Banerjee accused the BJP of provoking riots and selling democracy" after clashes killed three BJP workers and one TMC worker on Saturday.

