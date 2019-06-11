Home Nation

Patna businessman kills wife, daughter, later commits suicide

This triple deaths came to light when the door of Sharaf's room in the Kidwaipuri house was broken open and the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

Published: 11th June 2019

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

A businessman in Patna committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and minor daughter at his residence on Tuesday morning.

Nishant Sharaf, 50, runs a series of business outlets selling jewellery and textiles in Patna. Recently his new showroom in Patna's textile hub-Khetan market was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Amisha Patel.

The triple deaths came to light when the door of Sharaf's room in the Kidwaipuri house was broken open and the bodies were found lying in a pool of blood.

Sharaf and his family - wife Alka Sharaf, 35, daughter Ananya, 9, and son Ishan, 4, had gone on a London tour and returned just a couple of days ago. They seemed to be a happy family and what transpired to make Sharaf take such an extreme step remains a mystery to the cops.

According to IG Sunil Kumar, Sharaf with his licensed firearm shot dead his wife, daughter and injured son Ishan before taking the extreme step. The son has been admitted to a private clinic. 

"A suicide note, written by Sharaf, has been recovered from the spot in which he has owned responsibility for the incident”, Sunil Kumar said, attributing the incident primarily to a family feud fallout. 

He said the investigation is underway with a team of FSL including a ballistic expert.

