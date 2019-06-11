Home Nation

Patna Diary: Gate dedicated to demonetisation in Bihar

Starting from June 10, Kissan Chaupals or farmers’ meets will be organised in Bihar’s 8,405 panchayats in 534 blocks.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

Gate dedicated to demonetisation in Bihar

To symbolise his “unflinching support to demonetisation”, a daily wage labourer has erected a Badhai Gate (congratulatory gate) in the Rohtas district of Bihar. Enthused and encouraged by PM Narendra Modi’s 2016 move, Rajeshwar Thakur (45) of Gharbahdih village built the gate with his own money and donations received from his neighbours in over a year. Thakur said the gate will be inaugurated soon by Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who had recently visited it during his tour in Rohtas. 

Kissan Chaupals to inform about govt schemes 

Starting from June 10, Kissan Chaupals or farmers’ meets will be organised in Bihar’s 8,405 panchayats in 534 blocks. The state agriculture department has come up with the idea to apprise the farmers of various agriculture schemes launched by the state and the central government. State agriculture minister Prem Kumar said at least 250 farmers besides agriculture officials, including the panchayat Kissan Salahakars (farmers’ advisors), will be involved in the exercise. Details of schemes and subsidies will be made available to the farmers at the chaupal, he added.  It also helps revive the tradition of choupals existing in the ancient times to help farms solve their problems on their own at their place.

8 new units to monitor Bihar’s air

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi has directed the Bihar State Pollution Control Board to set up eight new air quality monitoring units in Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur and Darbhanga under the National Clean Air Programme. Modi, who holds the portfolio of environment, forest and climate change ministry in the state, said the four units will be set up in Patna and one in each of the other cities at the estimated cost of D16.96 crore. The Centre has already provided D10 crore for it.

Now, cards in Bihar buses for smart travel

The Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has introduced Chalo Common Mobility pre-paid travel cards for the residents of Patna. Department secretary Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal said the cards can be recharged by any city bus conductor from D10 to D3,000. The card can be used to pay the fare by swapping it onboard any of the 110 city buses plying on 14 routes.  Daily commuters, especially students, in the city can use it as a monthly smart bus pass. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp