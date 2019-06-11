Home Nation

Search for missing AN-32 continues for eighth day

The transport aircraft with 13 people on board went missing on June 3 after it took off from the Jorhat Airbase in Assam for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in the West Siang district of Arunachal.

Published: 11th June 2019 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

IAF AN-32, Missing IAF Aircraft

File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes. (AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday intensified the search for the missing AN-32 transport aircraft after the weather showed signs of marginal improvement.

An IAF statement said that the search area has been expanded based on various available inputs.

The transport aircraft with 13 people on board went missing on June 3 after it took off from the Jorhat Airbase in Assam for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ground forces have also increased the search which will continue through the night with the help of airborne sensors.

On Saturday, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information on the location of the missing aircraft.

