Home Nation

Visva-Bharati university seeks PM Modi’s help for annual Pous Mela

According to sources, the decision to write to Modi was taken a week after the university refused to organise the fair citing difficulties in conforming to environmental rules.

Published: 11th June 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File| PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The authorities at Visva-Bharati university on Sunday sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chancellor of the institution, to organise their annual Pous Mela, less than a week after the central university dissociated itself from the fair. 

According to sources, the decision to write to Modi was taken a week after the university refused to organise the fair citing difficulties in conforming to environmental rules.Consequently, the West Bengal government offered to help Visva-Bharati to organise the fair but the central university authorities refused the offer saying that they do not want to fall prey to the politics between the Centre and the state.

At a meeting of Visva-Bharati court on Sunday, it was unanimously decided that Swapan Dasgupta, a Rajya Sabha member and the President’s nominee at the court, would write to the PM in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp