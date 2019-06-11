Visva-Bharati university seeks PM Modi’s help for annual Pous Mela

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The authorities at Visva-Bharati university on Sunday sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chancellor of the institution, to organise their annual Pous Mela, less than a week after the central university dissociated itself from the fair.

According to sources, the decision to write to Modi was taken a week after the university refused to organise the fair citing difficulties in conforming to environmental rules.Consequently, the West Bengal government offered to help Visva-Bharati to organise the fair but the central university authorities refused the offer saying that they do not want to fall prey to the politics between the Centre and the state.

At a meeting of Visva-Bharati court on Sunday, it was unanimously decided that Swapan Dasgupta, a Rajya Sabha member and the President’s nominee at the court, would write to the PM in this regard.