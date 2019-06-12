Home Nation

 India and Bangladesh forces to discuss cross-border crimes in Dhaka

BSF chief RK Mishra will lead a 10-member delegation to the Bangladesh capital to discuss measures to effectively guard the 4,096 km frontier shared by the two countries.

Published: 12th June 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The border security forces of India and Bangladesh will discuss cross-border crimes like illegal migration, smuggling of cattle and fake currency in a four-day conference in Dhaka beginning on Wednesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) chief RK Mishra will lead a 10-member delegation to the Bangladesh capital to discuss measures to effectively guard the 4,096 km frontier shared by the two countries. This will be the 48th DG-level conference between the two sides since 1975 and the first bi-annual talk with Bangladesh after the re-election of Modi government.

India will focus on the attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals and cross-frontier smuggling. Issues like joint measures undertaken to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (operating from the other side) are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks, officials said.

The delegation will have officials from the Union Home Ministry, the controlling authority of the BSF, anti-narcotics agencies, and a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Talks with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held at their headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, officials added.

The 19-member BGB delegation, led by Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, will be briefed about the frequent instances of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, variety of narcotics, cattle and other related crimes.

Subjects related to border infrastructure and simultaneous coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas of the border would also be part of the discussions.

The two sides are also likely to share updates about movement of Rohingyas along the India Bangladesh border and prepare confidence-building measures to quickly resolve issues like the stand in January along the international border in Tripura regarding the movement of these migrants. Last time, such talks happened was in September.

Meet details

India will focus on attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals, cross-frontier smuggling of narcotics and fake currency notes, cattle and other related crimes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Bangladesh Dhaka Crimes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp