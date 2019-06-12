 India and Bangladesh forces to discuss cross-border crimes in Dhaka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The border security forces of India and Bangladesh will discuss cross-border crimes like illegal migration, smuggling of cattle and fake currency in a four-day conference in Dhaka beginning on Wednesday.

Border Security Force (BSF) chief RK Mishra will lead a 10-member delegation to the Bangladesh capital to discuss measures to effectively guard the 4,096 km frontier shared by the two countries. This will be the 48th DG-level conference between the two sides since 1975 and the first bi-annual talk with Bangladesh after the re-election of Modi government.

India will focus on the attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladeshi criminals and cross-frontier smuggling. Issues like joint measures undertaken to prevent trans-border crimes, action against Indian insurgent groups (operating from the other side) are part of the agenda for the DG-level talks, officials said.

The delegation will have officials from the Union Home Ministry, the controlling authority of the BSF, anti-narcotics agencies, and a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Talks with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held at their headquarters in Pilkhana, Dhaka, officials added.

The 19-member BGB delegation, led by Director General (DG) Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, will be briefed about the frequent instances of smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, variety of narcotics, cattle and other related crimes.

Subjects related to border infrastructure and simultaneous coordinated patrol in vulnerable areas of the border would also be part of the discussions.

The two sides are also likely to share updates about movement of Rohingyas along the India Bangladesh border and prepare confidence-building measures to quickly resolve issues like the stand in January along the international border in Tripura regarding the movement of these migrants. Last time, such talks happened was in September.

