Home Nation

After 96 hours in jail, journalist Prashant Kanojia walks free post-SC order, reposes faith in judiciary

While talking to media persons after walking out of Lucknow jail, Kanojia expressed faith in the judiciary and refused to comment further saying he had not seen the bail order yet.

Published: 12th June 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prashant Kanojia

Journalist Prashant Kanojia (Photo | Prashant Kanojia Facebook)

LUCKNOW: In compliance to the Supreme Court order, freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia was released from Lucknow jail Wednesday. The scribe was released a day after the apex court directed the UP government to set him free immediately on bail.

Kanojia was arrested on Saturday for allegedly putting objectionable posts against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

Having spent four nights behind the bars, Kanojia was allowed bail after furnishing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond for the same amount.

While talking to media persons after walking out of Lucknow jail, Kanojia expressed faith in the judiciary and refused to comment further saying he had not seen the bail order yet. However, his wife Jagisha Arora said she was overwhelmed to see her husband freed from jail after five long days. Reposing faith in judiciary, Jagishasaid that they would decide future course of action after reaching Delhi.

Meanwhile,  as Kanojia was released on bail, fate of five others – three journalists and two Gorakhour residents-- held for their controversial and objectionable posts over UP CM Yogi Adityanath hung in balance.  However, the cops are looking for two more such persons each from Kannauj and Basti.

Notably,  Kanojia was held by UP police for sharing a video on his Twitter and Facebook accounts showing a woman repeatedly expressing her desire to marry Adityanath. He had posted the video with some objectionable personal comments which tantamount  to tarnish UP CM’s image, said the police sources.

Officials said Ishika Singh, channel head of Nation Live and editor Anuj Shukla were arrested in Noida on June 8, two days after telecasting the controversial content “without verifying” its authenticity. Both Singh and Shukla were remanded to 14-day judicial remand.

Moreover, Anshul Kaushik, editor, Nation Live was also arrested in Noida on Monday night and sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday on the same charges. In the meantime, a Gorakhpur scrap dealer Peer Mohammad was arrested on Monday for making a fake “wedding card” of the UP chief minister and making it viral on social networking sites. In Gorakhpur itself, a nursing home manager, Ram Prakash was put behind bars on Monday for making indecent remarks against Adityanath on social media.

Cases have also been registered against Santosh Kumar Gupta of Kannauj for uploading a morphed picture of Adityanath, while Vijay Yadav of Basti is facing charges for allegedly making some derogatory remarks against the chief minister on social media, police said. The two are yet to be arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasahant Kanojia Supreme Court Yogi Aditynath Jagisha Arora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp