Amid uncertainty over Rahul's decision to resign, Congress core group meets to discuss key issues

The core group consisting of senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony, K C Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh and Ahmed Patel met to take key decisions.

Published: 12th June 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 02:55 PM

P Chidambaram, Congress core group meet

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram arrives for a Congress Core Committee meeting in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress Core Committee is meeting in Delhi to discuss the situation arising post-Congress President Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down, strategy for elections in three states and finalise names of party leaders in both houses of parliament.  

This is the first official meeting of senior party leaders following the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25 that saw Rahul Gandhi offering to resign taking responsibility of party's debacle in Lok Sabha election.

He has not been meeting party leaders since then and has asked them to find a non- Gandhi president. 

The meeting will decide names of MPs likely to lead the party in both the houses as Lok Sabha session begins on June 17. 

The core group is also likely to discuss ensuing state elections in three states Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana.

Also on the agenda is ongoing infighting and factionalism in various state units.  

Congress core committee meeting Congress core group meeting Rahul Gandhi

