Bengal BJP supporters to march to Kolkata Police headquarters protesting against killing of party men

By IANS

KOLKATA: Protesting against the killing of its party men and alleging a complete lapse of law and order in West Bengal, the BJP will hold a march to the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar on Wednesday.

According to the saffron party sources, close to one lakh people are expected to take part in the rally.

The march is expected to begin around 12 p.m. at central Kolkata's Subodh Mullick Square and may move towards Lalbazar from different directions.

In 2017, the party had held another march to the city Police Headquarters, during which a large number of BJP workers clashed with police leading to chaotic scenes on the streets.

In a bid to curb any untoward incident this time, security has been beefed up at all major crossings, while Lalbazar has been turned into a fortress since morning.

"Barricades have been put up at all the important junctures across the nine possible entry points to Lalbazar," said a senior officer.

"Personnel armed with water cannons and tear gas shells will be posted at various points," he added.