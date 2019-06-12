Home Nation

CID cybercrime official say awareness is key in preventing cybercrime

CID cybercrime official says. 'People using smartphones and spending time on the internet must take precautionary measures to prevent cybercrime.'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrimes have now become multifarious and omnipresent. Recently, a 60-year-old man, who wanted to date a woman, was taken for a ride by a Nigerian woman by who ‘stole’ Rs 40 lakh from him. The amount was deposited by the man in various bank accounts as per the directions of the woman. 

In another incident, a woman posing as a medical practitioner created a fake matrimonial profile on a website. An NRI man got in touch with her. The woman, meanwhile, collected Rs 30 lakh from the man on the pretext of donating it to patients suffering from chronic diseases in the hospital she was ‘working’. He paid the amount but the woman fled with it. Later, the man lodged a complaint with the CID Cybercrime Wing. 

Stating that cybercrime has become a major threat to people all over the country, an expert in detecting cybercrime offences and an SP-rank officer of CID Cybercrime Wing U Ram Mohan said, “People using smartphones and spending time on the internet must take precautionary measures to prevent cybercrime.” 


“Banks would never ask people their details. Everyone should know that. However, thousands of citizens having bank accounts and using debit and credit cards provide their details to miscreants without crosschecking. These offenders make calls to mobile numbers posing as bank officials so as to extract details from the victims,” cybercrime officials said.

250 accused persons have been arrested in connection with cyberfrauds based out of Jamtara in Jharkhand by the Telanagana police. The district is now being monitored by a team of police personnel led by a senior IPS officer. The team has been coordinating with the states neighbouring Jharkhand, as well as Telangana, to zero in on the offenders.

