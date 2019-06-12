CM Yogi Adityanath reviews law & order situation in UP, asks DMs, SSPs to be more vigilant

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Convening first meeting to review law and order of the state post-Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed all 75 District Magistrates (DMs) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) across the state to arrest any further deterioration in the situation.

Issuing strict instructions to the officials, the CM has asked them to ensure that there was no compromise on law and order and that outlaws should be brought to books with due promptly.

In a series of review meetings till Friday, the law and order situation in UP significance in the wake of a spurt in the heinous crimes -- ranging from rapes and killing of toddlers, incidents of crime against women and even an attack on journalists in the state.

"In the districts, the DMs and SSPs or SPs are directly responsible for the law-and-order situation. Hence, they have to work by adopting strictness, boldness and impartiality. A close watch should be maintained on anti-social elements, and immediate and effective remedial action should be initiated at every level," he said.

While the district administrators were asked to be extra-vigilant to put a leash on crime against women, Dalits and minorities, orders were also issued to review the functioning of the anti-Romeo squads and making them more effective.

Directing the cops to work in tandem with district administration and establish communication with sections of society, the CM asked the officials to be vigilant of land disputes which should be identified and jointly disposed of by police and revenue officials.

The CM also directed the police to spend one hour from 9 am to 10 am with people on daily basis to know their grievances and also asked the second rung officers including SDMs, Tehsildars, SOs to stay put at the place of their postings in the night.

Even a team of 45 officers was set up with the mandate to visit all the districts between June 15 and 20th and present a law and order report to the CM who himself will take stock of the situation by ground zero inspections from June 21 onwards.

Expressing concern over the loss of life due to spurious liquor in the state, CM Yogi asked the officials to conduct raids at all possible places from where illegal and spurious liquor was being sold. The public should also be made aware about the spurious liquor being sold from illegal outlets, he said.

Flanked by the Chief Secretary AC Pandey and UPDGP OP Singh, the CM also instructed the officials to check criminal activities being conducted by the jailed mafias. He asked the DMs, SSPs and SPs to conduct surprise checks at the jails across the state so that criminal activities were not carried out from

prisons.

He reiterated his government’s policy of zero tolerance to corruption and exhorted the officials to send the message against corruption loud and clear across the society by clamping down on such elements without any fear or favour.

After the meeting which lasted for four hours, Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said the CM had also laid an emphasis on speedy and qualitative disposal of cases pertaining to cybercrime.