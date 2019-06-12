Home Nation

Despite tyre burst, SpiceJet flight lands safely at Jaipur airport

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe.

Published: 12th June 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet flight

SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing here on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JAIPUR: A SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing here on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers and the crew members are safe.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur." A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet Emergency Landing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp