Home Nation

Gusty winds in Mumbai uproot hoarding which kills pedestrian

Over the past three days, owing to cyclonic conditions building up in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai and surroundings witnessed pre-monsoon thunderstorms that have claimed at least six lives so far.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a steel structure which supports hoardings. (For representational purpose | File Photo / EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A cement hoarding sheet uprooted by gusty winds crashed on a pedestrian outside Churchgate station, injuring him seriously, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12.45 p.m. when the heavy hoarding suddenly collapsed on the pedestrian, who was identified as Madhukar Appa Narvekar, 62.

He was rushed to the G.T. Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra Terminus where he succumbed after an hour while under treatment.

Over the past three days, owing to cyclonic conditions building up in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai and surroundings witnessed pre-monsoon thunderstorms that have claimed at least six lives so far.

The Cyclone Vayu is expected to pass around 250 km in the Arabian Sea, heading towards the Gujarat coast which has created stormy conditions on the entire Maharashtra coastal, Konkan region and popular beaches in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The Indian Coast Guard, State Disaster Management, Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and other agencies have warned people against venturing near beaches or promenades which are lashed by strong tidal waves, posing safety hazards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cement hoarding sheet Mumbai hoarding Mumbai hoarding crash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp