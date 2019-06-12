Indian Navy on standby notice in view of cyclone Vayu

Home Nation

State Administration, local District authorities and Indian Coast Guard authorities have been directed to caution fishermen against proceeding to sea.

IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in view of northward-moving cyclonic Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Navy has put its assets on standby and has initiated all efforts to react to any contingency in view of the situation developing due to Cyclone Vayu.

"Preparatory actions have been initiated by Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai to respond expeditiously to the developing situation in view of Cyclone Vayu," the Navy said in a statement Wednesday.

Indian Navy ships operating at sea and helicopters on routine sorties have been directed to inform fishing vessels operating at sea and advise them to return to harbour, it added.

Medical teams and facilities at Indian Naval Hospital Asvini at Mumbai are also on standby to handle medical emergencies.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks and relief material have been embarked on board nominated ships of the Command and are ready to be deployed at short notice.

Indian Navy Diving and Rescue Teams and Relief Material have been kept on standby for rendering assistance to civil authorities, as required.

P8I and IL aircraft are on standby to undertake search and rescue missions as required.

State Administration, local District authorities and Indian Coast Guard authorities have been directed to caution fishermen against proceeding to sea and take all necessary precautions in view of inclement weather, said Navy

Headquarters, Offshore Defence and Advisory Group has also issued an advisory on cyclone 'Vayu' to all offshore platforms.

