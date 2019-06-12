Home Nation

Journalist thrashed, urinated upon by Railway Police for covering train derailment in UP

Published: 12th June 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 01:18 PM

SHAMLI: Two GRP personnel allegedly thrashed a television journalist after an argument with him when he was covering the derailment of a goods train in Shamli, following which they were suspended, officials said Wednesday.

Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police OP Singh ordered to place under suspension the Government Railway Police's Shamli Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar and constable Sanjay Pawar, the state police tweeted Wednesday morning.

A senior UP government official, quoting Shamli Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey, said the action was taken after the two GRP personnel thrashed Amit Sharma.


In a purported video of the incident which went viral on social media late last night, the accused GRP personnel, in plain clothes, can be seen repeatedly slapping and punching Sharma.

Subsequently, the GRP personnel detained him.

"The incident took place when the journalist had gone to cover the derailment of a few bogies of a goods trains in Shamli. There was a heated exchange of words among them and hurling of abuses," said Ram Lakhan Mishra, the Circle Officer, GRP, Saharanpur.

A senior GRP official said the journalist was released around 7 am Wednesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police tweeted, "We have come across a video where a journalist has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP Shamli Rakesh Kumar & Const. Sanjay Pawar. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens."

