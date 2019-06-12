Home Nation

Mamata unveils Vidyasagar bust in Kolkata's Vidyasagar College, says BJP planning to change Bengal into Gujarat

The bust was unveiled at the Hare school, which was then transferred to Vidyasagar College. After unveiling the bust, the CM said accused the BJP of post-poll violence.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee garlands the reinstalled bust of the noted Bengali reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar after it was unveiled by her at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata Tuesday June 11 2019. | PTI

By Pranab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Claiming that the BJP is “planning to change Bengal into Gujarat”, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I am ready to go to jail but will not allow it to happen.”

Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled a new bust of social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and installed it at Vidyasagar College where the old one was vandalised during a BJP president Amit Shah’s roadshow last month.

The bust was unveiled at the Hare school, which was then transferred to Vidyasagar College. After unveiling the bust, the CM said accused the BJP of post-poll violence. She said altogether 10 persons have been killed.

“Every death is unfortunate. I will ask the chief secretary to provide financial assistance from the disaster management fund to the families of all the 10 deceased. All the cases of violence across the state will be investigated,’’ she said.

The bust of the social reformer was vandalised when supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool clashed during the roadshow.

The BJP alleged Trinamool supporters vandalised the bust to malign the saffron party and the TMC said it was BJP who went on a rampage.

“.... We have all the proof. Yet, they are lying. By vandalising the bust of Vidyasagar, his work can’t be destroyed,” said Mamata.

Reacting to the allegation, senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said, ‘‘She is playing the politics on the killing of BJP workers and talking about Bengal’s culture. We want a proper probe to identify those who vandalised Vidyasagar’s bust.’’

