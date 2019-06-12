Home Nation

MP relaxes age norms for Public Services Commission exams for candidates from outside state

The state government has also relaxed the maximum age norm for the SC, ST, OBC and women candidates allowing them to take the exam till 40 years.

Published: 12th June 2019 12:31 PM

By IANS

BHOPAL: Candidates from outside Madhya Pradesh will now be able to appear for the state's Public Services Commission (PSC) exam till the age of 35. The state Cabinet on Tuesday night decided to relax the age norms for candidates from outside the state in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling.

Now both the candidates from the Madhya Pradesh as well as outside would be able to take the state PSC exam from the age of 21 till the age of 35. Earlier, outsiders could only take the exam will the age of 28.

The state government has also relaxed the maximum age norm for the SC, ST, other backward classes (OBC) and women candidates allowing them to take the exam till 40 years.

The age norms have also been relaxed for the appointment of third and fourth class state employees outside the PSC. While General category candidates between 18 and 32 years can attempt for these posts, for the SC, ST, other backward classes (OBC) and women the age limit has been fixed between 18 and 37 years.

