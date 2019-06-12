Home Nation

Union Minister doesn’t see severe water crisis, calls it media hype

While nearly half of India is facing a severe water crisis and the delay in the onset of monsoon is adding to concerns, Union Jal Shakti minister G S Shekhawat on Tuesday didn’t appear worried.

Published: 12th June 2019 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

Claiming that 91 major reservoirs in the country put together have more water storage compared to last year, he said the Centre would take action only after state governments declare drought and seek help.

Though he got his math right, data put out by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on June 6 shows lesser reservoir storage in the East, West, Central and South as compared to last year.

It is only in the North that the storage is higher, lifting the overall average, but that can’t offer solace.

Speaking at the meeting of state ministers and secretaries on the issue of water resources, Shekhawat said: “the water level storage in reservoirs is more compared to last year... Water shortage in reservoirs is a hype created by the media.”

Data shows water storage level in the South and the West is below 20 per cent, which is when drought advisory is issued.

  • vanthia thevan
    You guys will occupy lakes and water storage areas. You will not harvest rain water. You will not make even an effort to conserve flood waters. But central minister must be worried... Don'y people have any civic responsibilities?
    1 day ago reply
