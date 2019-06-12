Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot appointed Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot has been appointed the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Gehlot had on June 4 took charge as Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was holding this ministry as a Cabinet minister even during the NDA's first term.

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha has been convened to meet for the Budget Session from June 20, the day President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of Parliament.

The session will continue till July 26. In all, there will be 27 sittings of the Upper House of Indian Parliament.

The Lok Sabha has already been convened from June 17. Newly elected members will take oath on June 17 and 18. The Speaker's election will be held on June 19.

The Union Budget will be presented on July 5.