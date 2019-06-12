Home Nation

UPA govt delayed Chandrayaan-2, pushed Mangalyaan to woo voters before 2014 polls: Ex-ISRO chief

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair, who spearheaded Chandrayaan-1, had said  that Chandrayaan-2 was slated for launch towards the end of 2012.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair on Wednesday claimed that the Chandrayaan-2 mission could have been carried out long ago but for the "political decision" of then UPA government to push the "Mangalyaan" venture with an eye on the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The architect of Chandrayaan-1, India's first unmanned mission to the moon launched on October 22, 2008, he served as the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the secretary in the Department of Space from 2003 to 2009.

He had said in August, 2009 that Chandrayaan-2 was slated for launch towards the end of 2012.

In October last year, Nair joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Wednesday, Nair alleged that the UPA government wanted to show "some major event" (the Mangalyaan Mars orbiter mission) before the 2014 election.

"With that objective, they (UPA government) went ahead (with the Mangalyaan mission)," he said.

Though the Mangalyaan launch took place during the UPA regime (November, 2013), the spacecraft reached the Mars orbit during the Narendra Modi government (September 2014), Nair noted.

"So, it did not serve the purpose (of the then UPA regime).

More of a political thing (to take up the Mars mission, ahead of Chandrayaan-2) than technical," he said.

"Almost half the work (for Chandrayaan-2) was done earlier, but all those things were diverted for the Mars mission. So, we (ISRO) had to start from the scratch. Only after this (Modi) regime came (in 2014), they reinstated the old programme (Chandrayaan-2)," Nair sad.

India's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2, would be launched on July 15, ISRO Chairman K Sivan announced on Wednesday.

The launch will take place at 2.51 am on board the GSLV MK-III vehicle from the spaceport of Sriharikota.

G Madhavan Nair Chandrayaan-2 ISRO UPA UPA government Moon mission India in space Mangalyaan

