West Bengal Governor convenes all-party meet in wake of post-poll violence

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi has convened a meeting of major political parties on Thursday in view of the ongoing post-poll violence in the state, sources in the Raj Bhavan said.

Tripathi has sent a letter to all prominent political parties in Bengal, urging them to attend the all-party meet at 4 pm at Raj Bhavan, they said.

Welcoming the move, West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh said the state government should have taken the initiative.

"We welcome the decision. We have received Tripathi's letter. We would be attending tomorrow's meeting," he told PTI.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, said it was yet to receive any letter.

"Once we receive the letter, we would take a call on it," said a senior TMC leader.